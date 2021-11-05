Tryst With Destiny Ep 1 Review: Ashish Vidyarthi’s show is buffet of stories & will leave with deep thoughts

Show Name: Tryst With Destiny

Cast: Ashish Vidyarthi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Palomi Ghosh, Lillete Dubey

The OTT platforms in India has been coming up with some of the most impressive content of late which has left the audience intrigued. Joining the list of such impressive series is Prashant Nair’s recent release Tryst With Destiny. This is an anthology of four stories revolving around the inequalities in India and two of the toxic human behaviour and each story unfolds a different chapter. The trailer had already got the wheels in our mind churning Tryst With Destiny has turned out to be a carousel of beautifully told stories that will touch your heart.

The first episode starring Ashish Vidyarthi in the lead was titled ‘Fair and Fine’. As the name suggested it was all about a man’s obsession with fair skin. The episode narrates the story of an affluent businessman Galava Mudiraj (played by Ashish) who had started from scratch and ended up becoming a top business tycoon of the city. However, one incident changes his life and that of the people around him. This happened after he faced a racist attack during his morning swimming routine at five star hotel in the city where he accidentally locks himself out on a beach and the security guards refused to let him in. Not just the guards get into a verbal spat, they also called Mudiraj names like ‘Kaala Jamun’, ‘Kalua’, etc.

Disheartened by this incident, he realises that despite being one of the most powerful and rich men of the city who can get every luxury of the world, there is one thing he can’t buy or change and that is the colour of his skin. Prashant has beautifully represented the sensitive issue of society’s obsession with fair skin and the reality of how people with dark skin face racism and slurs. On the other hand, Ashish has successfully managed to express the discomfort of Mudiraj with his skin colour and how he tries to change it for his generations to come.

While the storyline will keep you intrigued, it will also leave you with deep thoughts about how these inequalities have been a part of the world around us. Meanwhile, in the remaining episode, Prashant has explored the prejudice over caste, greed and revenge. Though the first episode did manage to leave a mark, it is indeed worth watching how the other chapters unfold.