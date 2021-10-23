Tryst With Destiny Trailer: Jaideep Ahlawat starrer captures socio economic inequalities with intriguing story

Jaideep Ahlawat is one of the actors in Bollywood who is known for his line of work. The actor has given some remarkable performances in popular movies and series like Raazi, Gabbar is Back, Paatal Lok etc. And while he enjoys a decent fan following, Jaideep’s fans are in for another treat as he is set to impress the viewers once again with his upcoming web series which is titled as Tryst With Destiny. Helmed by Prashant Nair, the series happens to be an anthology coming up with four different stories that appear to be interrelated.

The two minute trailer gives a glimpse of each story which beautifully captures the socio-economic inequalities that exist in society – obsession for skin colour, greed, division by cast and revenge. Each story tells the story of an individual in contemporary India and his or her struggle to be 'what destiny intended them to be’ and will leave you wanting for more. Tryst with Destiny comes with an impressive ensemble of cast including Vineet Kumar Singh, Palomi Ghosh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kani Kusruti, Ashish Vidyarthi, Amit Sial, Ishwak Singh, Lilette Dubey, Victor Banerjee, Geetanjali Thapa, and Suhasini Maniratnam. And while each story is likely to have a different impact, the intriguing storyline is grabbing a lot of attention.

Check out the trailer here:

To note, this Prashant Nair directorial was named after the landmark speech of 1947 and will be releasing on SonyLiv on November 5. Interestingly, Tryst with Destiny was the only Indian film at the Tribeca Film Festival 2020 where it won the Best Screenplay Award.