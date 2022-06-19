‘Tune In For Love’, ‘Goblin’, ‘Cheese in The Trap’ & more: Which Kim Go Eun drama should be remade in 2022?

In 2012, Kim Go Eun was catapulted from obscurity to the center of much media buzz when she was cast as Eun Gyo, a 17-year-old high school student who awakens the lust of two men, in ‘A Muse’. Her performance swept the Best New Actress awards that year. She returned to the screen in 2014, showcasing her versatility in the thriller ‘Monster’ where she played a developmentally disabled woman whose younger sister is murdered by a ruthless serial killer; her grief and rage drives her almost psychotic, and she plans her revenge.

Kim Go Eun made her television debut in the hit cable series ‘Cheese in the Trap’, based on the webtoon of the same title. Later in 2016, she co-starred in Kim Eun Sook's megahit fantasy drama ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ alongside Gong Yoo. The drama was a pan-Asia hit, and received critical acclaim, becoming a cultural phenomenon in South Korea. It was also the first Korean cable drama to surpass 20% in ratings, and as of June 2021, it is the fifth-highest rated Korean drama in cable television history.

In 2019, Kim Go Eun was cast in the fantasy drama ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’. The series hailed as one of the most anticipated series in the first half of 2020 due to its ensemble cast, renowned screenwriter, extensive publicity and more than 30 billion Won (US$25 million) production budget. In 2021, Kim Go Eun appeared in Korea's first live action animation, romantic comedy drama ‘Yumi's Cells’. It is a tvN TV series based on the eponymous webtoon.

