Turn the live on when you miss your fans: SEVENTEEN's Mingyu teaches best friend BTS' Jungkook's words to Jeonghan

Mingyu from SEVENTEEN recently went live with his bandmate Jeonghan to engage with their fans. During the conversation, he casually mentioned a memorable moment with BTS' Jungkook. Mingyu considers Jungkook a close senior in the industry and shared the valuable advice he received from him, which he still holds dear. This advice has played a significant role in strengthening his connection with fans.

BTS Jungkook’s and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu

In a recent live session Mingyu mentioned his '97 liner friend BTS' Jungkook’s advice to him. He told Jeonghan how he has this sunbae named, Jungkook and who has advised him to go live whenever he misses his fans. Mingyu said, "I have a sunbae named Jungkook and you know what he said? He said to turn the live on when you miss your fans".

Fans quickly noticed that after Mingyu joined Jungkook's early morning 4 AM live session, who had become quite frequent in doing impromptu live broadcasts with his fans, simply going live whenever he felt the urge to connect with his fans. Mingyu has grown more comfortable with the idea of spontaneously going live whenever he misses his fans.

Fans' reaction

The live session was a heartwarming moment for CARATs worldwide. Fans eagerly joined the session and poured their love and support for Mingyu and Jeonghan. Mingyu's sincere efforts to remain connected with his fanbase resonated with many.

Mingyu from SEVENTEEN and Jungkook from BTS share a close friendship, both born in 1997 however, they are industry seniors as BTS debuted before SEVENTEEN. Both being born in 97 are close and are part of the close-knit group known as the 97-liners, which consists of K-pop idols born in the same year. This group includes other talented individuals like Cha Eun Woo from ASTRO, Dokyeom, and The8 from SEVENTEEN, Yugyeom, and BamBam from GOT7, Jaehyun from NCT 127. These artists often spend time together and enjoy each other's company.

