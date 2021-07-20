TV Chosun’s hit drama ‘Love ft Marriage and Divorce 2’ receives criticism

The hot drama maintains good rating despite the mixed reactions from netizens. Read ahead to know more

The TV Chosun weekend drama 'Love ft Marriage and Divorce 2', which was broadcast on July 18 (directed by Yoo Jeong-jun, Lee Seung-hoon, written by Phoebe) i.e. Episode 12, according to Nielsen Korea's national ratings, the drama maintained 12.5 percent, and the highest rating per minute soared to 12.9 percent, taking the top spot for dramas in the same time period. It was a dip from their previous episode, which reached 13 percent nationwide and 13.5 percent in metropolitan cities. This slight drop was due to the bizarre and unexpected concept of the episode, which was the 60 minute long argument between the married couple Shin Yoo Shin (Lee Tae Gon) and Sa Pi Young (Park Joo Mi).

The drama is known for their melodramatic twists and turns with nefarious amounts of affairs but episode 12 was where the fans were divided over the choice of letting the argument between Yoo Shin and Pi young go over 60 minutes and they would essentially just follow the same situation- Yoo Shin asking for forgiveness and Pi Young constantly stating facts and regretting every moment she spent with him.

The concept alone was not the issue but some netizens also found Yoo Shin’s behaviour appalling as he believed that his affair was not a big deal but rather something ‘men would do’ since he was constantly providing for the family and he could not handle the pressure. He brings up his past, on how he did not receive much affection from his mother because she died early, even though Dong-mi (Kim Bo Yeon) fills that void, yet it is never the same. He also brings up his father’s hectic schedule on maintaining the hospital, so he does not get much attention from him either. But Pi-young is not buying anything. She decides to leave the house and their marriage with Ji-a.

