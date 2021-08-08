TV Chosun’s ‘Love ft Marriage and Divorce 2’ breaks its own viewership records

The 15th episode of 'Love ft. Marriage and Divorce 2', aired on August 7, soared to 15.4% in the metropolitan area based on Nielsen Korea, and the highest viewership rating per minute of 16.0% (national ratings of 14.8%, national ratings of 15.3% per minute), the highest in TV Chosun drama itself. In addition to breaking the viewership ratings, it is showing a phenomenal streak, taking the top spot in viewer ratings for dramas in the same time period, including terrestrial channels.

Pan Sa-hyeon (Sung-hoon) suffered a hardship due to the press conference of her divorced Bu Hye-ryeong (Lee Ga-ryeong), but rather, it became an opportunity for success as his story attracted attention and all the men who wanted to fight a case against their partners were approaching him, leaving him feeling satisfied instead of disappointed.

Shin Yu-shin (Lee Tae-gon) was uncomfortable when he saw Sa Pi-young (Park Joo-mi) and Seo-ban (Moon Seong-ho) close at the concert hall of Nam Ga-bin (Lim Hye-young), who went Ami (Song Ji-in). Shin Yu-shin, who could not sleep while thinking of Sa Pi-yeong smiling while sitting in the passenger seat of Seo-ban's car, immediately asked Sa-pi-yeong about her relationship with Seo-ban the next day. Sa Pi Young was outraged at his accusation and had an outburst.

When Park Hae-ryun (Jeon No-min) hears bitter words from his ex-wife Lee Si-eun (Jeon Soo-kyung) about secretly meeting his son Woo-ram (Lim Han-bin), he desperately wants to see his daughter Hyang-yang (Jeon Hye-won), bu instead he provoked Lee Si-eun as he was not trying hard enough to convince her or console her. Anticipation is boiling in the small screen as to whether Park Hae-ryun's tantrums will be made as it is, and what kind of ending the unpredictable ending of the final episode of 'Love Ft. Marriage and Divorce' will leave.

The final episode of 'Love ft. Marriage and Divorce 2' will be broadcast at 9 pm KST on August 8th.

Read Also: Love ft. Marriage and Divorce 2 breaks own record; Devil Judge and Nevertheless keep good ratings

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of the second last episode? Share your opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.