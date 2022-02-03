TV Chosun’s popular drama ‘Love ft. Marriage and Divorce’ confirms season 3 premiere date with posters

TV Chosun announced on February 3rd that ‘Love ft. Marriage and Divorce Season 3' will start broadcasting on February 26th. The drama is about three vibrant and successful women who work on a radio show that have something in common: a happy marriage.

Bubbly host Boo Hye Ryung (Lee Ga Ryung) is in her thirties and has been married to the handsome lawyer Pan Sa Huyn for three years. This busy couple remains child-free by choice. Sa Huyn was first taken with her after seeing her play the drums. Sa Pi Young (Park Joo Mi) is a hard-working producer for the show. In her forties, she has always done her best to take care of her home, daughter, and her charming husband, Shin Yoo Shin (Lee Tae Gon), psychiatrist and hospital director of the neuropsychiatry department. By anyone's measure, Pi Young is the ideal wife.

The show’s dedicated writer Lee Si Eun (Jeon Soo Kyung), now in her fifties, has been married for thirty years to her sweet professor husband and they share two pre-teens. Park Hae Ryoon (Jeon Noh Min) is now the dean of the Theatre and Film Department at Sun Jin University. Lee Si Eun made many sacrifices in order to support her husband's dream of becoming a film professor early in their marriage.

Three equally successful women will prove to be the unraveling of each of their so-called 'happy marriages’. Song Won is divorced, a skilled literary translator of Chinese, and lawyer Sa Hyun's mature gym partner. A Mi is single in her twenties and has spent the last two years shuttling between South Korea and the US in order to complete her studies. Dean Hae Ryoon hires the beloved actress, Nam Ga Bin, whose career he has followed, to teach at the university, bringing the two in welcomed routine contact.

Lee Tae Gon and Sung Hoon, who previously played Shin Yu Shin and Pan Sa Hyun, will leave, and Ji Young San and Kang Shin Hyo will fill the vacancy.

