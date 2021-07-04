TV Chosun's Love Call Center & MBC's How Do You Play lead July 2021 Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety shows! Read on to find out.

Shortly after The Korean Business Research Institute announced the July 2021 Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings, we have now a fresh update on the July 2021 Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings. For those unversed, MC Yoo Jae Suk held onto his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 2,029,824 for July. Kim Jong Kook also maintained his position at second place this month with a brand reputation index of 1,725,163, marking a 57.07 percent increase in his score since June.

Now, we have the official rankings for July 2021 Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings. TV Chosun’s 'Love Call Center' ranked number one with a brand reputation index of 6,804,509. High-ranking phrases in the show’s keyword analysis included 'Im Young Woong,' 'Lee Chan Won,' and 'digital track,' while its highest-ranking related terms included 'sing passionately,' 'release,' and 'battle.' The program’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 80.75 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, MBC’s 'How Do You Play?' took the second spot in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 6,436,633 for July. Finally, the audience favourite and SBS' long time popular variety show, Running Man came in at a close third place with a brand reputation index of 6,433,163, marking a 28.06 percent increase in its score since June.

