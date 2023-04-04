TVING releases teaser for upcoming drama ‘All That We Loved’; EXO’s Sehun to play the lead

South Korean streaming platform TVING has just dropped a teaser for its upcoming drama ‘All That We Loved’. The show is a high-teen romance series starring EXO’s Sehun, Jang Yeo Bin, and Jo Joon Young. The show will premiere next month on May 5. The show has an interesting premise where following a kidney transplant, two young boys start resembling each other. As fate would have it, the duo end up liking the same transfer student who has just entered their school.

EXO’s Sehun and Jo Joon Young

EXO’s Sehun will be seen playing the role of Go Yoo, a dashing basketball prodigy whereas Jo Joon Young will play the role of Go Joon Hee, a well-accomplished but arrogant high school student who is at the top of his class. The show follows Go Joo ad Go Joon Hee whose lives keep getting intertwined after Go Joo donates his kidney to Go Joon Hee for a kidney transplant. Following the transplant, Go Joon Hee starts suffering from cellular memory syndrome, a condition that causes him to acquire various traits of his organ donor.

Watch the trailer for ‘All That We Loved’

‘All That We Loved’ is an upcoming South Korean web series by TVING that will premiere next month. The show’s primary themes are love and friendship along with everything that comes between them. ‘All That We Loved’ will narrate the story of a group of high school students who have a hard time choosing between love and friendship. The show’s unique plot element is the condition that captures Go Joon Hee after his kidney transplant. The said condition is called cellular memory syndrome and causes the recipient of organ donation to gradually acquire the memories of the organ donor.

Sehun’s character in ‘All That We Loved’

Sehun’s character Go Yoo will is a high school student at Hara High School who keeps getting taller with every passing day. He is someone who is known for his basketball skills, something that he picked up in order to get taller in the first place. Go Yoo is not much of a bookworm but still manages to do decently at school. He is focused and unbothered about anything even remotely close to dating until Go Yoo’s cellular memory syndrome makes him his rival as they both fight for the affection of a new transfer student at their school.

