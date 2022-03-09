TVING’s ‘Work Later, Drink Now’ & ‘Monstrous’ receive invites to Cannes International Series Festival

OTT platform TVING has received invites for not one but two of its series to the Cannes International Series Festival - Korea Focus session. TVING shared the news on March 9, announcing that the OTT platform’s ‘Work Later, Drink Now’ & ‘Monstrous’ have both received official invites.

A representative added, “It is the first official invitation to the Cannes International Series Festival among the original OTT contents in Korea.” Further, an official from TVING shared, “I am happy that ‘Monstrous’ was officially invited to an international event before its first release, and ‘Work Later, Drink Now’, which offered relatability through showcasing scenes from daily life, are the first OTT contents from the country to receive invites to the Cannes International Series Festival.”

‘Work Later, Drink Now’ is based on the webtoon ‘Drunk City Maidens’ and stars Lee Sun Bin, Han Sun Hwa, Jung Eunji, and Choi Siwon. The series first aired in October 2021, and has been confirmed to bring together the three female leads for season 2.

Meanwhile, ‘Monstrous’ starring Shin Hyun Been and Koo Kyo Hwan, is a supernatural thriller that is set to air in April. The original series has dropped mysterious teaser posters ahead of its release, increasing anticipation for the drama.

Scheduled for April 1 to April 6, 2022, in France, the Cannes International Series Festival will be marking its fifth anniversary this year. ‘Monstrous’ will be officially screened on April 6 at 9 am (local time), while ‘Work Later, Drink Now’ is scheduled for screening on the same day at 11 am (local time).

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Lee Hyori & Kim Tae Ho PD’s upcoming variety show ‘Seoul Check-In’ to premiere in April