tvN announces Mouse’s spin off, Mouse: The Predator; the thrilling spin off will be aired on THIS date

Mouse has been raking in the likes for a while and hence, tvN is going to air a spin-off of the series, to satisfy fans’ curiosity!

The hit drama ‘Mouse’ has not even finished airing and yet it has already made its mark on the audience. A thriller to the core, it explores intense elements of crime and mental health. The way a certain personality can completely derail the lives surrounding it is explored. It has also been climbing high in the ratings charts for a while.

On April 23, Mouse’s popularity reached a new high, with the distributor tvN announcing a spin-off titled 'Mouse: The Predator’. tvN took to its Instagram to announce this news with a new quite an exciting looking poster. The story will follow the protagonist Jeong Ba Reum’s (Lee Seung Ki) story in the search of a psychopath murdered facing new sets of challenges. The spin-off is expected to go into more details of officer Ba Reum. The drama Mouse is currently ongoing with it’s last episode scheduled to air on May 21. Check out the poster below.

The drama premiered on March 3 and up till now, it has claimed high viewerships among the other shows. A special episode ‘Mouse: Restart’ aired on April 7, and offered a recap of the show until then, along with interviews of the cast. The show explores the life of cop Jeong Ba Reum and how sharply it changes after his encounter with a psychopathic killer. That unusual meeting propels him and his partner Go Moo Chi (Lee Hee Joon) to explore what exactly is present in the minds of psychopaths. The show ventures further to distinguish what makes a person a psychopath, and if it can be recognized in foetuses.

