tvN announces “Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist” season 2 to finally air: Here is the release date

Fans of the historical medical drama Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist better be excited because the show is all set to make a comeback with a brand new season in 2023. Right after the finale episode of season 1, the makers shared that the show is renewed for season 2. In fact, not too long ago, tvN revealed the next season is in the works. The brand new season of “Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist” is scheduled to air in January 2023.

The premise of the show is based on the novel of the same name, “Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist.” The tvN drama features Kim Min Jae playing the role of Yoo Se Poong, a well-known doctor who has been expelled from the royal court due to a conspiracy. Season 1 of the show was all about how he was on a mission to become a dedicated doctor. The show also showcases the iconic meeting of Seo Eun Woo played by Kim Min Jae and Gye Ji Han played by Kim Sang Kyung in a strange but beautiful village called Gyesu.