tvN announces “Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist” season 2 to finally air: Here is the release date
The Kim Min Jae starrer medical drama “Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist” is all set to come back with season 2 in 2023. Scroll on for details about the beloved tvN show.
Fans of the historical medical drama Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist better be excited because the show is all set to make a comeback with a brand new season in 2023. Right after the finale episode of season 1, the makers shared that the show is renewed for season 2. In fact, not too long ago, tvN revealed the next season is in the works. The brand new season of “Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist” is scheduled to air in January 2023.
The premise of the show is based on the novel of the same name, “Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist.” The tvN drama features Kim Min Jae playing the role of Yoo Se Poong, a well-known doctor who has been expelled from the royal court due to a conspiracy. Season 1 of the show was all about how he was on a mission to become a dedicated doctor. The show also showcases the iconic meeting of Seo Eun Woo played by Kim Min Jae and Gye Ji Han played by Kim Sang Kyung in a strange but beautiful village called Gyesu.
“Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist” Season 2: Release Date
On December 1, 2022, the makers of the popular medical drama finally announced that the second season of the show will premiere on January 11, 2023, at 10:30 p.m. KST. In fact, tvN also unveiled a compelling teaser for the latest upcoming season of “Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist.” The teaser reveals that the Gyesu Clinic family will be back together. In fact, the first teaser confirms that everyone’s favorite characters from the first season might make a comeback. The teaser ends with Yoo Se Poong turning to the camera and declaring, “I’ll examine your heart first.”
“Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist” Season 1
Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist is a beloved South Korean TV series featuring Kim Min Jae in the leading role, along with Kim Hyang Gi and Kim Sang Kyung. The show is based on the novel called “Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist.” Season 1 of the show premiered on tvN on August 1, 2022. The fan-favorite show aired every Monday and Tuesday at 22:30 (KST). Binge on the 12-episode-long season 1 before the release of season 2.
