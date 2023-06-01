tvN clarifies reports regarding Shin Won Ho's plans to create Hospital Playlist prequel

On June 1, tvN responded to the reports about Shin Won Ho creating Hospital Playlist’s prequel and they said that these news reports are false and it is true that Shin Won Ho is planning to create a drama but it is not going to be related to Hospital Playlist. Since it is still in its planning stage, there is nothing else to confirm.

Hospital Playlist:

Earlier, it was reported that PD Shin Won Ho would contribute as the creator of the prequel series ‘Hospital Playlist.’ The college years of 'Mido and Parasol,' a band made up of Lee Ik Jun, Chae Song Hwa, Kim Junwan, Ahn Jung Won, and Yang Seok Hyung, were supposed to be depicted in this drama. This would be about 20 years ago, before they became doctors. Jo Jeong Seok, Jeon Mi Do, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok, and Kim Dae Myung were the existing main characters in this drama. Similar to the shows ‘Prison Playbook’ and ‘Reply,’ Shin Won Ho's team is currently holding auditions for actors. PD Shin Won Ho's popular project, 'Hospital Playlist,' began in March 2020. Specifically, the first episode of Season 2 of 'Hospital Playlist,' which aired in September 2021 and was rated by households across the country at an average of 10% and a maximum of 12.4%, ranked first in tvN's all-time drama first broadcast ratings at the time.

The success of the drama:

Hospital Playlist Season 1 and 2 became a fan-favorite for depicting the beautiful friendship between these 5 doctors who also have different outlooks in life but get along swimmingly. The series gives homage to all the doctors, nurses and other staff members in a hospital that work day in and day out to make sure their patient does well under their care. They also focus on the lives of these doctors and beautifully entwine their personal lives and professional lives.

