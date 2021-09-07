tvN drama ‘Bad and Crazy’ confirms Lee Dong Wook, Han Ji Eun and Wi Ha Joon as cast

Actor Wi Ha Joon has been confirmed as one of the main casts of the upcoming tvN drama ‘Bad and Crazy’ (literal title). Previously, it was reported that the action drama will be lead by Lee Dong Wook and Han Ji Eun making for a refreshing couple.

‘Bad and Crazy’ follows the story of a materialistic police detective who changes his perspective in life after feeling the awakening of ‘K’ inside him. The mysterious ‘K’ is one of the many personalities that will change the course of detective Soo Yeol.

Lee Dong Wook will play Soo Yeol, the detective who is originally a capable but bad guy but turns into a righteous hero working towards gaining justice. He will fight corruption at the regional police station.

Han Ji Eun will take on the role of Hee Kyeom, who is the ex-girlfriend of Soo Yeol and a police lieutenant in the drug investigation team. She is a person from a wealthy background who runs into a fire for carrying out investigations.

Finally, the latest update is of Wi Ha Joon taking on the role of K, a personality that possesses See Yeol as a virtuous madman who raises his fists when faced with injustice. He wishes of becoming a hero.

The production team of ‘Bad and Crazy’ expressed their happiness, “With the casting of actors Lee Dong Wook, Wi Ha Joon, and Han Ji Eun, we are proud of the creation of a unique hero and exciting justice action [drama] that has never been seen before. Together, we plan to provide viewers with the crazy fun and pleasure that can only be found in 'Bad and Crazy', so please look forward to it."

The second original iQIYI series will premiere in December this year.

