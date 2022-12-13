tvN drops another teaser poster for Crash Course In Romance featuring Jeon Doyeon and Jung Kyung Ho

The upcoming tvN romance drama titled Crash Course In Romance has been in the limelight for being in the works for about a year now. In fact, it was reported that the show was supposed to begin in the summer of 2021.

Recently, the makers of the show have finally released an exciting teaser poster for the show featuring the lead cast members, Jeon Doyeon and Jung Kyung Ho . The poster is definitely good news for K-drama fans.

About tvN’s Crash Course In Romance

The upcoming K-drama will be a gripping romantic comedy called Crash Course in Romance that’s directed by Yoo Je Won. The lead cast of the show includes Jeon Doyeon who will be seen playing the role of Nam Haeng Sun along with Jung Kyung Ho who will play the role of Choi Chi Yeol. The supporting cast includes Lee Bong Ryun, Oh Eui Shik, Shin Jae Ha, Roh Yoon Seo, Jang Young Nam, Kim Sun Young, and Hwang Bo Ra among several others. The storyline of the show revolves around Nam Haeng Sun and Choi Chi Yeol and their relationship amidst the premise of a struggle for a Korean college’s entrance exams.

Crash Course In Romance - Release date

It is reported that the show will start to air after season 2 of Alchemy Of Souls ends. tvN’s Crash Course In Romance is all set to premiere on January 14, 2023. The highly anticipated upcoming K-drama will air every Saturday and Sunday at 21:10 (KST).

