tvN drops new teaser image for Tale Of The Nine-tailed 1938 featuring the ultimate Gumiho Lee Dong wook

Super hit drama ‘Tale Of The Nine-tailed’ is all set to return to viewers this May. Lee Dong Wook can be seen dazzling in an essentially dark-themed poster of the upcoming drama. The poster shows Lee Dong Wook as he stands in a Korean street in a vintage setting with his back towards the camera. He can be seen dressed in a black trench coat under a full moon. The poster is captioned as follows: ‘'I and the world I belong to are all starting to twist' The meaningful return of Lee Yeon, who made an emergency landing in the age of chaos in 1938!"

The picture itself has a blurred portion in its first half that shows a group of inverted buildings possibly hinting towards time travel. The buildings and the street could also be a symbol of the origins of the nine-tailed versus where he has come now. This fantasy action K-drama is all set to release on May 6, 2023. It will first premiere on a Saturday at 9:20 PM KST. Within just a few hours of its release, the poster has been met with an overwhelming response. The teaser poster has been retweeted almost 2000 times within just 5 hours of its release. Fans have clearly been waiting for a sequel for their favourite fantasy drama.

Tale of the Nine-tailed 1938

The show is a sequel to Lee Dong Wook starrer Korean fantasy drama ‘Tale of the Nine-tailed’. The show will reportedly follow Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) as he makes an unlikely entrance into the world of 1938. Lee Yeon’s journey in the first season made him reach 1938 where he ran into Lee Rang (Kim Bum) and Ryu Hong Joo (Kim So Yeon).

While more information about the show is yet to be revealed, four cast members have been confirmed as part of the show. The latter-mentioned actors include ‘Goblin’ fame Lee Dong Wook, ‘Penthouse’ fame Kim So Yeon, ‘Boys Over Flowers’ star Kim Bum and ‘Itaewon Class’ fame Ryu Kyung Soo. With a gripping premise and an excellent star line-up, it will be interesting to see what the sequel of one of the most popular K-dramas of 2020 has to offer.

