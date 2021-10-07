tvN releases 1st teaser & main poster for upcoming drama 'Happiness' starring Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo

Double treat for Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo fans! tvN unveiled the first teaser video and main poster for the upcoming apocalyptic thriller drama 'Happiness' which is all to premiere on November 5 at 10:40 pm KST (7:10 pm IST) via tvN and TVING. The drama stars Park Hyung Sik, Han Hyo Joo and Jo Woo Jin in lead roles.

'Happiness' is an apocalyptic city thriller that takes place shortly in the future within an apartment that is stratified by social standing. In the high-rise apartment housing, people are sealed off when a new infectious disease emerges, and the drama will depict the fear, psychological battle and desperate struggle for survival. 'Happiness' will be a real-horror drama in which the people become suspicious of each other in the enclosed space as their daily lives fall apart and their pre-existing values begin to waver! The drama stars Han Hyo Joo as Yoon Sae Bom, a tactical agent in the Seoul Police Special Operations Unit who is decisive and quick with making the correct judgments. Park Hyung Shik plays Jung Yi Hyun, an intelligent and honest violent crimes detective who wants to pursue a sweet relationship with Yoon Sae Bom. Jo Woo Jin takes the role of commander Han Tae Suk of the Armed Forces Medical Command, who holds the key to the infectious disease.

The new intriguing poster features the three main characters, looking straight into the camera as people around them are running haphazardly to save their lives. Inside the tall apartment, residents will struggle to survive amidst the psychological battles and exposure of class discrimination in a dire situation.

You can check out the poster below:

tvN also unveiled the first teaser video for the drama. The video captures the essence of the drama. We get a glimpse of Jung Yi Hyun and Yoon Sae Bom's relationship, their arduous work of taking care of the residents in this dire situation and the disaster that no one will see coming and how it will wreck everybody's lives!

You can check out the video below:

