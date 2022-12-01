TvN releases another spectacular poster of “Alchemy of Souls Season 2”

Written by the Hong Sisters, “Alchemy of Souls” has been a fan-favorite when it comes to fantasy romance dramas. The premise of the first season of the show was set in a fictional country called Daeho. The K-drama was an intriguing tale of fates, magic, and soul-swapping. Renewed for the second season ‘Alchemy of Souls’ is all set to air in December. After releasing the first faceless poster, this time TvN has dropped another spectacular poster of “Alchemy of Souls Season 2” which is definitely a teaser.

The second poster of “Alchemy of Souls Season 2”

With the release of the new poster, the makers of the show reveal Jang Wook played by Lee Jae Wook, and Nak Soo played by Go Yoon Jung. The romantic duo is seen making intense eye contact which only makes the fans more eager to watch the new season. Moreover, the text on the poster reads, “You, the only one who shines deep in my darkness.”

The poster showcases the actors amidst a dazzling moment. The idea behind the well-lit background is that when the duo feels for each other everything near them transforms into bright light. The fans of the previous season can definitely make out from the deep gaze that they are born to save each other from falling into the depths of darkness.

Not too long ago the makers dropped the first teaser poster that revealed two hands gently holding on to each other. The poster was full of light representing the ‘Light and Shadow’ theme. This time, the new heart-fluttering romantic poster is everything the fans needed to be excited for the upcoming release of the new season.