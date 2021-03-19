tvN releases BTS of Hyeri, Jang Ki Yong, Kang Han Na, & more at the script reading for upcoming fantasy drama

‘My Roommate is Gumiho’ is a webtoon based drama scheduled to premiere in May starring popular faces.

Ready for another webtoon-turned drama? This time, it’s another popular drama based on a gumiho, with the same name as the webtoon - My Roommate Is A Gumiho. The show will star Start Up’s Kang Han Na, Girl’s Day’s Hyeri and Search: WWW’s Jang Ki Yong in lead roles. tvN released a video of the actors attending a fun script-reading session on March 17.

The story, based on a webtoon, is quite an extraordinary one. It’s about a 22-year-old Lee Dam (Hyeri) who’s straightforward and doesn’t mind speaking whatever comes to her mind. She accidentally swallows a Gumiho’s marble that could end her life. The marble belongs to a 999-year-old Gumiho (Jang Ki Yong) who’s close to finally achieving his goal of becoming a human. The problem is - if a human swallows the marble, they can only live for a year and the marble will break, after which the gumiho can’t ever become a human. Kang Han Na plays the role of Yang Hye Sun, who is Shin Woo Yeo’s only female gumiho friend and flexes her achievement of being a human first, even when she’s 200 years younger than him.

Watch the video below!

All the actors and the staff have fun reading the script. Other cast members we see are Jang Ki Yong, Kim Do Wan, Bae In Hyuk and Park Kyung Hye. They even enact some of the scenes impressively and that just makes us yearn more for the drama. The show’s first broadcast is scheduled to be in May. It’s directed by Kkondae Intern, 100 Days My Prince director Nam Sung Woo and has writers Baek Sun Woo and Choi Bo Rim of What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim and Touch Your Heart fame.

How excited are you for another gumiho drama? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

