tvN releases character posters for ‘Hometown ChaChaCha’

‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ is going to be here soon and we cannot wait anymore! The interesting rom-com that will mark actress Shin Min Ah’s return to the drama world, is gearing up for its first broadcast soon. Starring Kim Seon Ho opposite Shin Min Ah, actor Lee Sang Yi will be joining the cast as the third lead.



On August 17, the character posters were revealed and the points to be paid attention to were displayed for attracting the viewers’ attention.

Starting with Shin Min Ah who will be playing the character of Yoon Hye Jin who is from the city and has come down to live in the seaside village. She has everything, from beauty to brains. She experiences a new life in the village as she starts her own clinic with a lot of determination.

Kim Seon Ho will take on the role of Hong Du Sik, a man of multiple talents but has no fixed job. He wishes to help everyone around the village but at a price.

Lee Sang Yi will play Ji Seong Hyun, a person with a bright personality. He works as a professional variety show director who is good at his job.

The supporting characters were also revealed by tvN. People of various walks of life who live in the village of Gongjin can be seen.



‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ will premiere on August 28 at 9 PM KST (5:30 PM IST) on tvN and Netflix simultaneously.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho tease a sweet and sour chemistry in new trailer for ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’



Will you watch ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’? Let us know below.