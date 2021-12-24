tvN REVEALS release date for ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’

tvN has released the first still cuts of its upcoming series ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’, starring Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk in titular roles. The images were shared via tvN’s official Twitter account, and show the two actors’ extremely anticipated chemistry.

Check out the still cuts below.

Scheduled to greet audiences on February 12, 2022, ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ is a youth drama set in the year 1998. The series follows two people who first meet when they are aged 22 and 18, and begin their love story when they become 25 and 21-year-olds.

Kim Tae Ri will be playing the role of Na Hee Do, a passionate and bold professional sabre fencer of the national fencing team, who doesn’t give up. Nam Joo Hyuk will play reporter Baek Yi Jin, who delivers newspapers and works a part-time job at a book rental shop to help make ends meet. Both the main characters have faced struggles in their lives due to the IMF financial crisis.

In addition to its star-studded cast, the drama is receiving a lot of interest due to being written by Kwon Do Eun of ‘Search: WWW’ and being director by Jung Ji Hyun of ‘Search: WWW’, ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ and ‘You Are My Spring’.

Hwa & Dam Pictures, the production company of the drama said, “The first broadcast of ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ has been confirmed for Saturday, February 12, 2022, after ‘Bulgasal’, which is currently airing. The field and the staff are doing their best to film 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One'. We ask for a lot of interest until the day we meet on the small screen.”

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: Apink to make their long-awaited comeback as a full group

