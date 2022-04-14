tvN’s ‘Eve’ starring Seo Ye Ji, Lee Sang Yeob, Park Byung Eun to premiere in May?

According to media reports on April 13, upcoming tvN drama ‘Eve’ is expected to begin airing soon. The highly anticipated drama stars Seo Ye Ji, Lee Sang Yeob, Park Byung Eun and Yoo Sun in the main roles with this marking actress Seo Ye Ji’s return to the small screen following the release of her popular drama ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ in 2020.

It has been revealed that the next in line for the tvN drama lineup will be ‘Eve’ and it will follow the completion of ‘The Killer's Shopping List’ starring Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Seol Hyun and Jin Hee Kyung. Since ‘The Killer's Shopping List’ premiers on April 27 and is scheduled to air for 8 episodes with 2 parts dropping every Wednesday and Thursday at 10:30 PM KST (7 PM KST), we can expect the premiere for ‘Eve’ to be on May 25.

If the reports are to be believed, it won’t be long before the show will be released on our screens. ‘Eve’ is a story of an infamous divorce lawsuit involving Lee Ra El (Seo Ye Ji). She seeks the help of Seo Eun Pyung (Lee Sang Yeob) who is madly in love with her. The 2 trillion KRW case becomes the hot topic of the nation.

On February 25, the script reading photos of the cast were shared with the public, raising their excitement.

