tvN’s hit dramas ‘Vincenzo’ and ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ in talks to be remade as an international series?

2021 was a year in which K Drama's worldwide popularity was hotter than any other year. K Dramas, which have expanded their base through global streaming services, are now appealing to global viewers regardless of genre. Among the works of Studio Dragon, 'Vincenzo' and 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha', which aired on tvN in 2021, received a lot of love both at home and abroad. 'Vincenzo' recorded the highest 18.4%, and 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha' recorded the highest 14.5%. (Based on a paid platform that integrates cable, IPTV, and satellite, provided by Nielsen Korea)

'Vincenzo', which was released in February of this year, is an Italian mafia lawyer who came to Korea due to a betrayal of the organization. 'Vincenzo', starring Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Been, offers a fresh appeal as a complex genre that crosses action and comedy.

'Hometown Cha Cha Cha', which was released in August, is a healing romance drama about a realist dentist Yoon Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah) and an all-rounder, Banjang Hong (Kim Seon Ho), in a sea village called 'Gongjin', full of sea smell. As a 'K-Healing Drama' that appeared at a time when sensational genre content was overflowing, it received favorable reviews from domestic and foreign viewers.

In addition, it is news that both of these dramas are being asked about the remake rights abroad and related details are being discussed.

The production team of Studio Dragon said, "The popularity of 'Vincenzo' and the healing romance 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha', which have a complex genre character, prove that global audiences have already fallen in love with K-drama regardless of genre."

