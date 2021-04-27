tvN’s new drama Yumi’s Cells cast members finalised; Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Yoo Bi, Park Ji Hyun to join Kim Go Eun

With a star-studded cast now finalised, reports also reveal an interesting thing! Read about it here.

Kim Go Eun’s much-awaited drama, ‘Yumi’s Cells’ has finally received its band mates. According to Sports Chosun’s report on April 27, stars Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Yoo Bi, and Park Ji Hyun have been confirmed to star in the show. Playing exciting roles, it will be fun to see all this refreshing pairing of actors on screen for tvN’s romance drama!

The drama is based on the superhit webtoon of the same name, with the story revolving around an employee called Yumi and the different cells in her brain that control her emotions, feelings and actions. The main role of Yumi is played by Goblin and The King: Eternal Monarch lead Kim Go Eun. Yumi’s love cell has gone numb and fallen into a coma after a failed relationship and the story revolves around her transformation.

Ahn Bo Hyun, seen in Itaewon Class, will be portraying Goo Woong, a game developer who isn’t emotional and thinks of life as an algorithm. But he’s also honest - leading to waking up Yumi’s love cell.

Lee Yoo Bi will be playing a cute but rather funny character, Ruby. She’s energetic, adorable, soft hearted and known to possess great relationship skills. She also knows how to take care of her loved ones. Even though she has these qualities, her character might turn out to anger viewers, but they won’t be able to hate her!

Park Ji Hyun, known for her acting in ‘Do You Like Brahms?’, will portray Sae Yi, Goo Woong’s friend and an ambitious person who dreams of becoming the best game art director. She’s portrayed as the almost perfect lady who everyone is jealous of - from looks to skills to dreams. She seems to be the one adding fuel to the lead couple, Yumi and Goo Woong’s fire, by being Yumi’s rival.

In a statement released by the production team, they shared that they’re aiming to greet viewers with a never-seen-before visual experience and a new format even. The show will have 14 episodes and multiple seasons. They also shared that they’re going to use both real-life footage and animations to make the charm of the original work stay.

As for the surprise, SHINee’s Minho is confirmed to make a cameo in the drama! He is going to play Woo Gi, Yumi’s one-sided crush! Not just that, GOT7’s Jinyoung is also in talks to play a character in the second season!

According to the reports, as the cast has now been finalised, the filming will be starting soon. It’s scheduled to go on the floor in the second half of 2021 via TVing and tvN. It is being directed by the talented Lee Sang Yeob, who also directed Shopping King Louie and Familiar Wife. The show is also co-written by Memories of The Alhambra writer, Song Jae Jung, among others.

Are you excited about the drama as much as we are? Let us know in the comments below!

Know more about the cast Which dramas has Ahn Bo Hyun been a part of? Ahn Bo Hyun was the Jangga successor Jang Geun Won in Itaewon Class and the lead Seo Do Gyun in Kairos. Which dramas has Lee Yoo Bi been a part of? She played the lead roles in Pinocchio, A Poem A Day, and Somehow 18. Which dramas has Park Ji Hyun been a part of? She has been in hit dramas such as Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, Do You Like Brahm's and even Park Seo Joon's movie, The Divine Fury

