tvN’s ‘Our Blues’ and its stars rank high on most buzzworthy drama and actor lists

The weekly lists of most buzzworthy dramas and actors ranking the ones that generated the most buzz, based on data spanning news coverage, online discussions, social media, and more, have been released. After debuting at rank 2 in the first week of April, ‘Our Blues’ rose up to rank 1 In the second week of April on the list of dramas. In the third week of April, ‘Our Blues’ maintains its rank atop the list of most buzzworthy dramas.

tvN’s ‘Our Blues’ also showed its popularity in the list of most buzzworthy drama actors. The show’s star Shin Min Ah rose up a massive 15 spots to rank at number 5 on the list. Roh Yoon Seo, meanwhile, rose up a whopping 53 spots, following at number 6. Fellow ‘Our Blues’ star Lee Byung Hun also rises up a total of 12 spots, ranking at number 7 for the week.

‘Again My Life’ star Lee Joon Gi, meanwhile, rises up two spots to rank atop the list of actors for this week, while the drama itself ranks at number 4 for the week on the list of most buzzworthy dramas.

JTBC’s ‘My Liberation Notes’ also maintained its spot at rank 2 on the list of dramas, with its star Son Seok KGu rising up four spots to rank at number 2 on the list of actors. Fellow ‘My Liberation Notes’ star Kim Ji Won also moved up a spot, ranking at number 4 for this week.

Also a JTBC show, ‘Green Mothers’ Club’ moves up two spots to rank at 3 on the list of dramas, as its star Lee Yo Won moves up a spot to rank 8 on the list of actors. tvN’s ‘Shooting Stars’ debuts on the list of dramas this week, ranking at number 5. The show’s lead, Lee Sung Kyung, also debuts on the list of actors, ranking at number 10 for the week.

Ranks 6 through 10 on the list of dramas are occupied by ‘Kill Heel’, ‘Military Prosecutor Doberman’, ‘Showtime Begins’, ‘Tomorrow’, and ‘The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won’. Meanwhile, ‘Kill Heel’ stars Lee Hye Young and Kim Ha Neul rank at number 3 and 9 on the list of actors, respectively.