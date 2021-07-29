tvN’s ‘The Road: Tragedy of One’ counts the final days before release with intense episode highlights

tvN's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'The Road: Tragedy of One' (written by Yoon Hee-jung and directed by Kim No Won) takes place in a night of heavy rain where a horrific and tragic event takes place and silence as well as secrets get tangled like a thread. It is a story of the secrets, desires, guilts and salvation of residents who live at "Royal the Hill," a place where only the top 1 percent live. With only 6 days left until the first broadcast on Wednesday, August 4, the highlight video that has been released has already seen a raging development, making it difficult to take your eyes off it.

First, an unusual air wave was captured surrounding the special report brought by the national anchor Baek Soo-hyeon (Ji Jin-hee). It depicts him, who bursts into corruption by saying, "It is a copy of the statement of illegal election funds that I obtained alone" through the news, Hwang Tae-seop (Kim Roe-ha), a member of the National Assembly, and Seo Ki-tae (Chun Ho-jin), the chairman of the Steel Group, who became serious after seeing this. In particular, Seo Ki-tae implied an unusual connection between the people of 'Royal the Hill', where only the top 1% live, saying, "When the 'Royal the Hill' gate explodes, the clock stops." Hwang Tae-seop said to Baek Soo-hyun, "Leave it. Because one very big thing will explode,” the warning hints at the unusual confrontation they will form.

In the meantime, Baek Soo-hyeon, who was confident, is shaken by the sudden kidnapping of his son, and the tense atmosphere changes in an instant. He receives a call from a kidnapper saying that if he doesn't do what he tells him, his son will die, and shouts, "If something happens to Yeon-woo, the whole world will chase you!" A spark also scatters between his wife Seo Eun-soo (Yoon Se-ah), who cares for Baek Soo-hyun, and her friend and announcer Cha Seo-yeong (Kim Hye-eun), who is Baek Soo-hyun’s junior. Attention is focused on the reason for the tension between Seo Eun-soo, who is in the midst of a conflict between her father, Seo Gi-tae, her husband, and the abduction of her precious son as well as Cha Seo-young, who has a desire for the main anchor position, and two friends. First episode is to be released on August 4th on tvN at 7:00 pm IST

