tvN’s ‘Sixth Sense 2’ to renew for 2 more episodes; Loco and GRAY to appear as guests

As announced on August 24th, rappers Loco and GRAY will appear as guests on tvN's 'Sixth Sense 2'. In addition, 'Sixth Sense 2', which was originally scheduled for 12 episodes, was extended, thanks to the enthusiastic support of viewers, and season 2 will be completed on September 24 with 14 episodes in total.

'The Sixth Sense' is an unpredictable sixth sense dazzling variety in which six cast members find a fake that is more real than the real thing hidden in the real thing. Following season 1, which aired in September last year, season 2 was broadcast this year and received great love. Yoo Jaeseok, Mi-joo, Oh Na-ra, Jeon So-min, Jessie, and Lee Sang-yeob appear to show a different chemistry. Especially in the last 20-aired "The Sixth Sense 2, 9th viewership record based on an average of 3.8% metropolitan households, the highest 5.6% and renewed self-best. (Nielsen Korea standard).

MBC’s ‘Hangout with Yoo’ had recently started a new search for a male vocal group. After a series of auditions, Yoo Ya Ho (Yoo Jae Seok’s alter ego) chose 8 vocalists which became MSG Wannabe. On June 26th, the group released their debut singles Foolish Love and Only You. Post the release, both songs quickly rose to the number one spot on Genie and Melon’s real-time charts. The group was divided to two subunits, M.O.M which consisted of Kang Chang-mo, Parc Jae-jung, Wonstein and Ji Suk-jin who sang Foolish Love and JSDK which consisted of Kim Jing-min, Simon D, Lee Dong-hwi and Lee Sang-yi who sang Only You.

