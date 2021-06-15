tvN’s Sixth Sense is back with another season of hilarity and exciting guests

Find out what and who are the new additions to this funny show. Read more!

The hilarious variety show, tvN’s Sixth Sense is back with a second season. The regular cast members Oh Na Ra, Jessi, Jeon So Min and Lovelyz’s Lee Mi Joo are back along with Yoo Jae Suk as the MC who will be joined by Lee Sang Yeob. The released teaser gives a snapshot of the natural comedic chaos that will continue in the new season. It previews the new guest stars for the season who are none other than 2PM’s Junho, EXO’s Kai, Ha Suk Jin and On Joo Wan along with many more to come!

Sixth Sense is a variety show that airs on tvN. It has the regular cast members joined by a male guest, who is known as the Sixth Man, visit three different places with burning issues and try to use their analytical skills as well as intuition to pick one which is fake. The production team of the show would have carefully fabricated one of the three places as a fake set up. If there is more than one winner who have guessed correctly, they get to share gold persimmons amongst themselves as the prize. If only one person gets the correct answer, they do win but receive no prizes whereas the people who lose have to pick a person amongst themselves for punishment. The punishment is that the person has to open the next episode without their eyebrows. If the Sixth Man, the male guest, receives the punishment then they have to post a selca of themselves without eyebrows on social media.

It is the entertaining chemistry and antiques of the cast of the show that has propelled the show into popularity and made it possible for a new season with 12 episodes. Sixth Sense season 2 premieres from June 25.

Watch the teaser for the upcoming season here:

