tvN's Upcoming mystery thriller The Road: Tragedy of One scheduled to broadcast on THIS date

"The Road: Tragedy of One" released pictures from the site of script reading.

On June 25, new tvN Wednesday-Thursday drama The Road: Tragedy of One (hereby The Road) released still cuts of script reading with actors Ji Jin Hee, Yoon Se Ah, and Kim Hye Eun. The Road is based on Norizuki Rintarou's 1996 novel Ichi no Higeki (The Tragedy of One). It is a mystery drama depicting a story in which a terrible and tragic event takes place on a heavy rainy night, and silence, avoidance, and secrets intertwined like a thread lead to another tragedy.

Writer Yoon Hee Jung and director Kim No Won, as well as the main characters of the drama that gathered together for the script reading, boasted such a solid synchronisation that it was hard to believe it was their first collaboration.

Ji Jin Hee, who plays the role of announcer Baek Soo Hyeon in the series, foretold the contradictions and unusual secrets of the character through the introduction. Yoon Se Ah plays Baek Soo Hyeon's wife Seo Eun Soo and showed the warmth of a lover who cherishes her family and of a mother of her only son. Anchor Cha Seo Young, played by Kim Hye Eun, has everything: from school background, specifications, family, and children. She shows the multifaceted character of a person who is honest with her desires. Chun Ho Jin as Seo Eun Soo's father Seo Gi Tae, transformed into a villain as an arrogant person who made trading his first priority.

The secrets surrounding them, the entangled relationship, and the mystery that blossomed everywhere around the one incident that started with a mistake, announced the birth of the tragedy which will provide a breathtaking tension.

Actors Ahn Nae Sang, Kim Sung Soo, Baek Ji Won, Jo Dal Hwan, Kim Roi Ha, Kang Kyeong Heon, and Ha Min also showed exemplary support.

The tvN new Wednesday-Thursday drama The Road: Tragedy of One is scheduled to be broadcasted for the first time on August 4.

Are you excited for this drama? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

