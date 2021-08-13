TVXQ: The group that made Kpop a global phenomenon

There is no way anybody can talk about the roots of the Korean Pop industry without mentioning TVXQ. The group changed the outlook of the K-pop industry and gave a new direction to what is meant to be a Korean boy group. The five-member boy group debuted under SM Entertainment back in late 2003.
Musically, the group has worked on various genres including dance-pop, rock, hip-hop and R&B.
The group’s vocals were so strong that SM Entertainment wanted to debut the members as solo singers or lead singers for five different groups, however, due to financial constraints, the label chose the five best vocalists and made TVXQ. Stars aligned with the company as the supergroup changed the fortune of both SM Entertainment and the K-Pop industry.
TVXQ is one of the most important groups that helped the K-pop scene to expand its horizons into the Eastern edge of Asia and dominate the Japanese music markets.
The group is globally popular as an important part of the industry, but is especially loved across Asia. TVXQ has had over 65 concert tours in Japan from 2006 to 2012, catering to about 700,000 fans and has sold over 6.3 million albums.
The five members- U-know Yunho, Hero Jaejoong, Micky Yoochul, Xiah Junsu, Max Changmin got a lot of positive responses as soon as they released their first physical single ‘Hug’. The sweet and delightful love song reflected upon the innocence of each of the young members.
TVXQ gained a lot of support and love from domestic fans as soon as the group debuted and released their first albums ‘Tri-Angle’ and ‘Rising Sun’. However, it needed an additional push to enter into international music markets back in the days. ‘Golden Disk Award for Album of the Year’ for “O”- Jung.Ban.Hap and ‘Mirotic’ was what it took to gain that attention.
As the pop hit ‘Mirotic’ became critically acclaimed as the ‘staple song of K-Pop’, international K-Pop enthusiasts welcomed TVXQ wholeheartedly.
Despite all the success and support, TVXQ received from fans all across the globe, three members Jaejoong, Yoochun and Junsu (JYJ) left SM Entertainment due to the unreasonably strict terms of the ‘13-year long contract’ which was also called a ‘slave contract’. The legal turmoil led to a drastic change in the outlook of the K-Pop industry followed by the ‘Korean Fair Trade Commission’ restricting entertainment contracts to seven years.
Over the years, the K-pop industry has witnessed many successful and astounding acts, however, TVXQ will forever have a special place in hearts of K-pop lovers as well as a special position in the ever-growing K-pop industry.
