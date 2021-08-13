TVXQ: The group that made Kpop a global phenomenon

There is no way anybody can talk about the roots of the Korean Pop industry without mentioning TVXQ. The group changed the outlook of the K-pop industry and gave a new direction to what is meant to be a Korean boy group. The five-member boy group debuted under SM Entertainment back in late 2003.

Musically, the group has worked on various genres including dance-pop, rock, hip-hop and R&B.

The group’s vocals were so strong that SM Entertainment wanted to debut the members as solo singers or lead singers for five different groups, however, due to financial constraints, the label chose the five best vocalists and made TVXQ. Stars aligned with the company as the supergroup changed the fortune of both SM Entertainment and the K-Pop industry.

TVXQ is one of the most important groups that helped the K-pop scene to expand its horizons into the Eastern edge of Asia and dominate the Japanese music markets.

The group is globally popular as an important part of the industry, but is especially loved across Asia. TVXQ has had over 65 concert tours in Japan from 2006 to 2012, catering to about 700,000 fans and has sold over 6.3 million albums.