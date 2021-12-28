TVXQ’s Changmin confirmed to make his solo comeback in January 2022, 2 years after ‘Chocolate’

TVXQ's Changmin will make a comeback in January 2022. It has been about two years since the release of his first solo album ‘Chocolate’ in 2019. Changmin is in full swing with the goal of releasing his new solo album.

In the previous album, Changmin perfectly blended into the concept of homme fatale and now the fans are focused on the musicality and performance he will show through the new album. Also, at the time, it was ranked first in the domestic weekly album chart, the iTunes Top Album chart in 11 regions around the world, the Chinese Kuwo Music album sales chart weekly, and the Japanese Oricon digital album chart weekly.

The singer originally had planned to marry his non-celebrity girlfriend on September 5, 2020, which he had announced to his fans through a simple message but the wedding was later postponed due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple subsequently married in a private ceremony on October 25, 2020.

Changmin released a new Japanese mini album 'Human' this year, held a solo MC ceremony with Mnet's 'Kingdom: Legendary War', JTBC's entertainment program 'Siggor Gyeongsik' and on Naver NOW, he is also the sole host of the live show 'Free Hug'. Recently, he has spread good influence by donating 30 million won to support children who are in need of protection from abusive homes.

TVXQ’s Changmin is expected to meet audiences around the world before his solo comeback through the free online concert 'SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU EXPRESS@KWANGYA' which is to be held on January 1st.

