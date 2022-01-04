TVXQ’s Changmin to make a comeback with solo album ‘Devil’ on THIS date

TVXQ’s Changmin has officially confirmed his comeback for January 13 with ‘Devil’!! On January 4, Changmin released teasers for his solo comeback, announcing his return with a second mini album, ‘Devil’. It is his first solo album in about a year and nine months, since the release of his first mini album, ‘Chocolate’ in 2020.

Check out the teasers below:

The upcoming mini album will reportedly have a total of 6 songs, including the title track, ‘Devil’. The release is expected to gain immense attention from music lovers, as Changmin has proved his outstanding singing and performance skills time and time again, through his long-spanning career.

TVXQ’s Changmin had been scouted by SM Entertainment at just 14 years of age, and made his debut in 2003 as TVXQ’s youngest member. Now, nearly two decades later, he is one of the most loved and respected artists. Not only as a talented singer and performer, Changmin is also globally popular and acknowledged for his versatility across different spheres, including acting, entertainment, as well as presenting activities.

As a solo artist, Changmin released his first Japanese mini album ‘Close to You’ in November 2015, one day before his military enlistment. In April 2020, he released his debut mini album ‘Chocolate’, consisting of six songs of varying genres.

Changmin’s new mini album, ‘Devil’, is available for pre-order beginning today, January 4, 2022, ahead of its official release on January 13 at 6 pm KST on various streaming platforms.

Stay tuned for more updates about TVXQ Changmin’s solo comeback with ‘Devil’!

