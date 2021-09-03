TVXQ’s Yunho apologises for breaking quarantine rules

TVXQ’s Yunho has been under investigation for months, after violating social distancing rules back in March. According to the guidelines issued by the government, all restaurants must close at 10 PM KST in the capital city Seoul. However, it was reported that Yunho stood at a restaurant for longer. On September 2, it was revealed that Yunho will be charged a fine for breaking the rules, but won’t receive any criminal punishment.

To this, both the singer and his agency released their official statements, apologising for not adhering to the rules.

Here’s SM Entertainment’s official statement-

“This is SM Entertainment. On September 1, it was announced that Yunho will not be criminally charged for violating social distancing regulations in Seoul when he stayed at a restaurant with his friends past 10 p.m. in February. He will faithfully comply with the fine that will soon be imposed.

At the time, Yunho went because his friend had invited him and it was his first time in the establishment in question. After the violation was caught, he actively participated in the police investigation that took place.

Since then, Yunho has reflected deeply on his careless actions that caused his fans and many other people concern during a time when everyone is suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even now, he is still deeply repentant and regrets his carelessness. Once again, we apologize for having caused so many people concern.”

TVXQ's Yunho also took to his social media handle to apologise to fans. Here’s what he had to say-

“Hello, this is Jung Yunho. First, I sincerely apologize once again to all the people that I disappointed through this incident.

As someone who has received so much love from the public, I apologize once again for not abiding by the proper regulations when I met with my friends past 10 p.m. in February. I am also deeply apologetic for having caused so many people to worry because I was careless and did not carefully inspect the establishment that I had entered.

At the time, a friend contacted me because they wanted my advice on a problem. I only heard that it was a place where we could talk quietly and went along without any particular awareness. I have spent a lot of time reflecting on my shame and repentance, and I am still reflecting now.

I will be more careful and strict with myself so that this kind of incident does not occur again. Once again, I am sincerely sorry for causing people concern through my carelessness.”

All the people who were found to be at the restaurant after 10 PM, including three other customers, two employees and the owner are charged for the offence.

ALSO READ: TVXQ: The group that made Kpop a global phenomenon

What do you think about the prevailing Covid-19 situation in South Korea? Let us know in the comments below.