Twenty fame actress Jung Joo Yeon divorces non-celebrity husband after 6 months of marriage

Actress Jung Joo Yeon who got married in March 2023 has decided to separate from her husband. Her agency, NEVER DIE Entertainment released an official statement informing the same. The actress is known for her acting skills in Korean movies and dramas like Twenty, China Blue, and more. Although the couple got married they had yet to initiate the process of having it registered officially.

Jung Joo Yeon calls it quits with husband

According to her agency NEVER DIE Entertainment, the reports of her divorce were confirmed with an official statement. Her agency shared, "It is true that Jung Joo Yeon ended her marriage with her husband by mutual agreement last month." The pair were married for six months.

Since the two only held a marriage ceremony and did not register it officially, they will not be undergoing any legal formalities about filing for divorce as per laws in South Korea. Her ex-husband is not a public figure hence his identity was not revealed. The reason behind this tough and heartbreaking decision was not shared by the South Korean actress.

About Jung Joo Yeon

Jung Joo Yeon born on March 13, 1989, made her debut with Epik High's Wannabe music video. She then appeared in a Korean film called China Blue in 2012 when she portrayed the role of Ching Ching. Afterward in 2013, Jung Joo Yeon appeared in a drama called Princess Aurora where she played a supporting role, and in a TV show called Real Men Season 1 as guest for episode 8.

In 2015, the actress did a film called Twenty with the support role of Eun Hye and a Korean drama called City of the Sun in So Hye Jin's role. Her latest project was a film called The Cursed Lesson which was released in 2020. She played a supporting role of Ga Young's character.

