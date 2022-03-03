Twenty-Five, Twenty-One and its stars rank atop buzzworthy drama and actor lists for third consecutive week

Good Data Corporation has released its weekly lists of most buzzworthy dramas and actors, and tvN’s ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ has maintained its rank atop both the ranks in its third week! Based on data spanning news coverage, online discussions, social media, and more, the weekly lists rank the dramas and actors that generated the most buzz.

On the list of most buzzworthy dramas, ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ has ranked at number once again, for the third consecutive week. Meanwhile, its stars Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk maintain their positions at ranks 1 and 2 respectively, and WJSN’s Bona also maintains her rank at number 7 for this week.

JTBCS’s ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ also holds onto its rank at number 2, and star Song Kang maintains his spot at number 4. Meanwhile, the drama’s female lead Park Min Young ranks at number 6 for this week. Also a JTBC show, ‘Thirty Nine’ maintains its rank at number 3 on the list of dramas, with star Son Ye Jin holding on to her spot at number 3 on the actor list. ‘Thirty Nine’ star Jeon Mi Do moves up a spot to number 5 for this week.

Similarly, KBS2’s ‘Young Lady and Gentleman’ also remains at its rank from the previous week at number 4, with star Ji Hyun Woo rising to number 8 in the list for actors. SBS’ ‘Through the Darkness’ returns after a three-week hiatus, and climbs back up to number 5. Meanwhile, the show’s star Kim Nam Gil rises to number 9 on the list for actors this week.

Ranks 6 through 10 on the list of most buzzworthy dramas for this week are, in order: TV Chosun’s ‘Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) 3’, tvN’s ‘Ghost Doctor’, KBS2’s ‘Moonshine’, MBC’s ‘Tracer’, and KBS’s ‘The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won’. Meanwhile, ‘Ghost Doctor’ star Rain rounds out the Top 10 on the list of actors for this week.

