'Twenty-Five, Twenty-One' and its stars remain steady on most buzzworthy drama and actor lists

Good Data Corporation’s weekly lists of most buzzworthy dramas and actors have been released, and tvN’s ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ has maintained its rank atop both the lists in the second week of March! Based on data spanning news coverage, online discussions, social media, and more, the weekly lists rank the dramas and actors that generated the most buzz.

On the list of most buzzworthy dramas, ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ maintains its spot at rank 1, extending its streak. The show has now ranked atop the list for five consecutive weeks. ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ stars Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri, meanwhile, swap their ranks, with Nam Joo Hyuk ranking at number 1 on the list of most buzzworthy actors, and Kim Tae Ri ranking at number 2 for this week. Fellow cast member, WJSN’s Bona, also remains strong on the list, ranking at number 5 for this week.

SBS’ ‘Business Proposal’ moves up a spot to rank 2, after debuting on the list at rank 3 last week. The show’s leads, Kim Sejeong and Ahn Hyo Seop have also risen in the ranks, coming in at number 3 and 4, respectively. BS2’s ‘Young Lady and Gentleman’ moves down a spot to rank at number 3 for this week, with cast member Ji Hyun Woo ranking at number 7 on the list of actors, and Lee Se Hee moving up four spots and ranking at number 9.

Another SBS show, ‘Through the Darkness’ follows at number 4, with star Kim Nam Gil ranking at number 6 on the list of most buzzworthy actors. JTBC's ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ rounds out the top five on the list of dramas, with star Song Kang at number 10 on the list of actors.

Ranks 6 through 10 on the list of most buzzworthy dramas for this week are, in order: TV CHOSUN’s ‘Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce’, tvN’s ‘Military Prosecutor Doberman’, tvN’s ‘Kill Heel’, KBS’s ‘The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won’, and KBS’ ‘Crazy Love’. Meanwhile, ‘Kill Heel’ star Kim Ha Neul rounds out the list for most buzzworthy actors in the second week of March, debuting at number 8.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Twenty-Five, Twenty-One Ep 9 & 10 Review: 5 reasons we fell in love with Kim Tae Ri & Nam Joo Hyuk this time