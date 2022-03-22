'Twenty-Five, Twenty-One' and its stars sweep the most buzzworthy drama & actor lists in the 3rd week of March

Good Data Corporation’s weekly lists of most buzzworthy dramas and actors have been released, and tvN’s ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ has remained steady in the rankings, maintaining its spot at the top of both the lists in the third week of March! Based on data spanning news coverage, online discussions, social media, and more, the weekly lists rank the dramas and actors that generated the most buzz.

On the list of most buzzworthy dramas, ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ is ranked number 1 for this week as well, extending its streak. The show has now ranked atop the list for six consecutive weeks. Meanwhile, the show’s stars Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri, also maintain their ranks, with Nam Joo Hyuk ranking at number 1 on the list of most buzzworthy actors, and Kim Tae Ri ranking at number 2 for this week. Fellow cast member, WJSN’s Bona, also maintains her rank at number 5 for this week, while Lee Ju Myung moves up 11 spots, to rank at number 8.

After debuting at number 3 two weeks back, SBS’ ‘Business Proposal’ moves up a spot to rank 2 last week. In the current week, the show also maintains its spot at rank 2. Meanwhile, the show’s leads, Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong swap their ranks for this week, coming in at number 3 and 4, respectively. KBS2’s ‘Young Lady and Gentleman’ also maintains its spot at number 3 for this week, with cast member Lee Se Hee moving up three spots to number 6 for this week. Meanwhile, fellow cast member Ji Hyun Woo also maintains his rank at number 7 on the list of actors.

JTBC's ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ moves up a spot to number 4 on the list of dramas, with star Song Kang also moving up a spot to number 9 on the list of actors. Another JTBC show, ‘Thirty Nine’, moves up 6 spots, rounding out the top 5 dramas for this week. Meanwhile, the show’s star Son Ye Jin moves up 24 spots, ranking at number 10 on the list of actors.

Ranks 6 through 10 on the list of most buzzworthy dramas for this week are, in order: TV CHOSUN’s ‘Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce’, tvN’s ‘Military Prosecutor Doberman’, tvN’s ‘Kill Heel’, KBS’s ‘The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won’, and KBS’ ‘Love Twist’.