'Twenty-Five, Twenty-One' and its stars top most buzzworthy drama and actor lists for fourth consecutive week

Good Data Corporation has released its weekly lists of most buzzworthy dramas and actors, and tvN’s ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ has maintained its rank atop both the lists in the first week of March as well! Based on data spanning news coverage, online discussions, social media, and more, the weekly lists rank the dramas and actors that generated the most buzz.

On the list of most buzzworthy dramas, ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ has ranked at number 1, for the fourth consecutive week, with its leads Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk maintaining their positions at ranks 1 and 2 respectively. Fellow cast member, WJSN’s Bona, climbs up to rank 3, from her rank of 7 in the previous week’s ranking.

KBS2’s ‘Young Lady and Gentleman’ moves up two spots to rank 2, with cast member Park Ha Na rising up seven spots to rank 5, and Ji Hyun Woo moving up two spots to rank 6 for this week. SBS’ ‘Business Proposal’ debuts on the list of dramas at rank 3, with Kim Sejeong and Ahn Hyo Seop debuting on the list for actors at ranks 4 and 7, respectively.

Meanwhile, JTBC's ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ and ‘Thirty Nine’ both drop down two spots, ranking at number 4 and 5 respectively. ‘Thirty Nine’ star Son Ye Jin ranks at number 9, followed by ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ star Park Min Young at number 10 on the list for actors this week.

Ranks 6 through 10 on the list of most buzzworthy dramas for this week are, in order: SBS’ ‘Through the Darkness’, tvN’s ‘Military Prosecutor Doberman’, TV CHOSUN’s ‘Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce’, KBS’s ‘The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won’, and MBC’s ‘Tracer’. Meanwhile, ‘Through the Darkness’ star Kim Nam Gil rises up a spot to rank 8, rounding out the list for actors for the 1st week of March.

