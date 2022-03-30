'Twenty-Five, Twenty-One' & ‘Business Proposal’ dominate most buzzworthy drama & actor rankings

Based on data spanning news coverage, online discussions, social media, and more, the weekly list of most buzzworthy dramas and actors ranking the ones that generated the most buzz, is here. In the fourth week of March, tvN’s ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ has ranked number 1 on the list of dramas for the seventh consecutive week, extending its streak.

‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ has proved its popularity on the list of actors as well, with its stars Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Tae Ri, and WJSN’s Bona continuing to maintain their ranks at number 1, number 2, and number 5, respectively.

Similarly, SBS’ ‘Business Proposal’ has also maintained its position at number 2 on the drama list, making this the show’s third week at the rank. Its stars, Kim Sejeong and Ahn Hyo Seop swap their ranks this week, ranking at number 3 and 4, respectively. Kim Min Kyu rises up a whopping 11 spots, ranking at number 6 for this week. Fellow ‘Business Proposal’ star Seol In Ah also sees a rise of 6 spots, coming in to rank at number 8.

Also maintaining its rank at number 3 on the list of most buzzworthy dramas for this week, KBS’ ‘Young Lady and Gentleman’ aired its series finale last weekend. The show’s lead Lee Se Hee, meanwhile, ranked at number 7 on this list of actors generating the most buzz.

Ranks 4 through 10 on the list of most buzzworthy dramas for this week are, in order: JTBC’s ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’, JTBC’s ‘Thirty Nine’, tvN’s ‘Kill Heel’, tvN’s ‘Military Prosecutor Doberman’, KBS’ ‘The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won’, KBS’ ‘Love Twist’, TV Chosun’s ‘Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) 3’.

Meanwhile, ‘Kill Heel’ star Kim Ha Neul, and Son Ye Jin from ‘Thirty Nine’ round out the top 10 on the list of drama actors for this week, at number 9 and 10, respectively.

