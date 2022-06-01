Twenty-Five, Twenty-One, Business Proposal & more: Which is your favourite romance K-Drama of 2022 so far?

Although we’re not even halfway through the year yet, 2022 has brought some immensely memorable K-Dramas for us. From laughing to crying and back to laughing again, they made us experience a myriad of emotions. June appears to be equally promising, with a plethora of new emotions waiting to be unpacked. Whether your cup of tea is of the revenge genre, or something super sweet, this month has something for everyone.

However, in particular, 2022 so far has been a great year for the romance genre, bringing us some absolute gems that will stay with us for a long while. From Shin Ha Ri’s blind date gone wrong (gone right?) to Na Hee Do coming to terms with her feelings, our emotions have truly been put through the wringer.

If you had to pick one K-Drama from 2022 of the romance genre as your top favourite, which would it be? Participate in our poll and share your pick with us!

