Twenty-Five Twenty-One Ep 1 Preview: Kim Tae Ri struggles as a fencer & locks horns with Nam Joo Hyuk

The 1997-1998 financial crisis hit hard on multiple countries in Asia with South Korea being one of its biggest victims. In ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’, Na Hee Do (Kim Tae Ri), a fencer aspirant, found herself at the shorter end of the stick when she was just beginning to get serious about the sport. Baek Yi Jin (Nam Joo Hyuk) is the eldest son of his family who has been gravely affected by the ongoing situation. Though he aims to be a reporter, he starts working at a bookstore part-time.

The first episode that opens up the path to ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’, shows Kim Tae Ri idolizing a fellow fencer. She dreams of becoming like the successful fencer and visits to watch her practice every Saturday. Things turn sideways when due to the waning situation in the country, their national fencing team gets disbanded.

Already in a mental rut, Na Hee Do loses her calm when a newspaper comes flying at her precious figurine and she goes head to head against Baek Yi Jin. Na Hee Do wishes to create a ruckus and decides to do anything it takes to get noticed. Never giving up, she finds herself at a rundown club where she meets Baek Yi Jin. They exchange not-so-pleasant greetings and learn each other’s names. How will their story unfold? Watch the preview below.

Premiering on February 12, ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ will broadcast every Saturday and Sunday on tvN and Netflix at 9:10 PM KST (5:40 PM IST).

