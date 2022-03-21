Twenty-Five, Twenty-One Ep 11 & 12 Review: 5 times our hearts tingled for Nam Joo Hyuk & Kim Tae Ri

The world has become a fan of Na Hee Do (Kim Tae Ri), Baek Yi Jin (Nam Joo Hyuk), Go Yu Rim (WJSN’s Bona), Moon Jiwoong (Choi Hyun Wook) and Ji Seungwan (Lee Ju Myung), the dreamers, the strugglers and the achievers of the late 90s.

The tale of the 5 people continues this week with notable highlights to make us more desperate than ever for eccentric moments. Here are our top 5.

Creating memories:

When a newly appointed reporter Baek Yi Jin takes out Na Hee Do for dinner at a place frequented by his family in their good days, something in her beats faster. Their attempt at remembering the moment is facilitated by the fact that there are multiple tiny details making it special.

One’s dream and the other’s fall:

After witnessing yet another ignored plan by her mother, Na Hee Do is heartbroken. But the same incident acts as motivation to Baek Yi Jin who is praised by his tipsy senior who soon takes to live news and completes her job. They are stuck in a conundrum of emotions, desperate to understand each other.

The head tap:

When the squad is at the terrace, content in each other’s presence, faces lit up by the unending fireworks before them, Na Hee Do expresses her happiness to have been gifted that day. Baek Yi Jin softly bumps his head against hers, making for another sweet memory.

The umbrella:

Like many comforting shows and many cliche stories, our leads go off on a walk in the rain. Longing to stay together and unwilling to part they take shelter under an umbrella even when it stops pouring. Baek Yi Jin humors Na Hee Do’s demands and soon fends off her curious ex-boyfriend Jung Ho Jin (Choi Tae Joon).

The kiss:

The long awaited kiss of our favourite couple is here! We had our hopes up for a long time and never thought Na Hee Do would be the one to initiate it. But a 20-year-old fencer surely fears nothing as she took charge of the world ending rumors and did something she was desperate for all along.

