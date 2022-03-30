Twenty-Five, Twenty-One Ep 13 & 14 Review: Nam Joo Hyuk & Kim Tae Ri head into finale amidst heartbreak

While we were met with a shocking turn of events at the end of last episode when Na Hee Do took it upon herself to declare her feelings for Baek Yi Jin by confidently going in for a kiss, this week presents heartbreak laid out on a plate full of broken expectations.

Baek Yi Jin finds himself drawn towards Na Hee Do however he retropects as the weight of their past and the people around him reinstate how being together would be the worst idea for them. This in turn, adds a burden about separating from Na Hee Do forever which is what he would hate more than not getting into a romantic relationship.

Rejection doesn’t bode well with the talented fencer who finds herself slipping down and losing focus. However she takes it in stride and Baek Yi Jin gets jealous of her interaction with other boys. At the end of their school life, the top fencers win the team round for their school. Deciding to finally date each other, one of the most cinematic scenes of the show unfolds under the snowfall when Baek Yi Jin finally accepts their love.

Admitting it to their friends feels refreshing but a darker road awaits. Go Yurim lands in trouble, deciding to take on Russian nationality to help her family with the finances. Baek Yi Jin exclusively reports it, making the gang furious about the betrayal. Go Yurim faces the wrath of the public who pick on her choices and has to leave soon while Baek Yi Jin thinks about how this could be a news regarding Na Hee Do the next time and he would have to pick a side even then. Breaking down, he witnesses the hate directed towards his friend.

The episode comes to a suspenseful end as many years later, Na Hee Do and Baek Yi Ji converse through the television where he asks about her win as a reporter and she returns his support. With wistful eyes, he wishes her congratulations on her marriage.

Who do you think is Na Hee Do married to?

