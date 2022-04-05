Twenty-Five, Twenty-One Ep 15 & 16 Review: 5 moments that defined Nam Joo Hyuk & Kim Tae Ri’s closure

Baek Yi Jin and Na Hee Do’s story in ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ came to an end the past weekend. And while the opinions might still be divided on its course, here’s our take on how the tvN show brought it to a resounding end.

The start:

Any closure can really depend on its start. For Baek Yi Jin and Na Hee Do, it was when they turned twenty-five and twenty-one, madly in love. Their hideout, very romantic and secluded for the ever-expecting world, our leads found comfort. How they chose to stay in the relationship each day and defied all odds to stay connected.

The distress:

It was eventually the two’s careers that got the best of them and the worst on each other. It did not let them unfurl their wings any further. But it is notable how they never let it feel like a burden to have a dream and that’s what grounded them.

The separation:

One person in the USA and the other in South Korea, it was the ‘right person, wrong time’ trope at its core. A matching suitcase brought them together briefly only to make them realise how they were not ready to accept the reality knocking loudly at their doors.

The fight:

Na Hee Do and Baek Yi Jin realised that it was the time for them to bring things to a close. Neither willing to give in, their words harsher than the wind that brought tears to their eyes, or was it the unyielding emotions? They fought till they couldn’t anymore and she chose to walk away.

The last hug:

Finally set to part, Baek Yi Jin crouches down to tie Na Hee Do’s shoelaces, like he always would. And she mentions how she had to wear those in fear of being scolded by him. Their understanding of each other is a testament to their long progressing relationship that had then come to an end. With one last tearful embrace, they separate, never to be together again.

