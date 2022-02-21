Twenty-Five, Twenty-One Ep 3 & 4 Review: 7 moments that cemented Nam Joo Hyuk & Kim Tae Ri’s story in our hear

If you’re not watching tvN’s ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ and crying about how adorable the story and the characters are, here are the many reasons why you should definitely tune in. The second episode of the show came to a blissful halt in the love story of Baek Yi Jin and Na Hee Do played by Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri respectively. Here’s what we love this week.

Running: You can recognise good direction when you see one and this drama presents just that as Na Hee Do and her supposed idol-turned-rival Go Yurim (Bona) run with all their might for a copy of their favourite comic book. The alternating camera work is sure to be a treat to your eyes.

Yurim and Yijin’s talk: The realisation that you might not have had your first love and can be excited for the moment it happens is one that Baek Yi Jin hands over to his younger friend Go Yurim with a mature understanding, one that is impenetrable.

The father-son hug: Baek Yi Jin recklessly runs through a bus terminal searching for one look at his father and the bus stops. The expression on his face on meeting his father is unparalleled and Nam Joo Hyuk earns props for his acting.

Hee Do’s realisation: Na Hee Do confesses the hurt she experienced first to Baek Yi Jin who hesitates to soothe her and acts on reasoning, and then to her internet friend who replies exactly how she wanted to. The person that she once idolised, Na Hee Do, is now faced with the possibility of hating her guts. Taking down the remains of her fanship, she turns over a new leaf.

Car Ride: The beautifully delicate and spectacularly executed work of the lenses was once again on show during the moments when Baek Yi Jin went back to being the boy with a convertible sports car as Na Hee Do guffawed in the passenger seat.

Dance: Na Hee Do and Moon Jiwoong (Choi Hyun Wook) are classmates on the show but 12 years apart in reality hits you right across the face when they dance to a late 90s choreography and you can appreciate just how amazingly they have portrayed their parts.

The match: Nam Joo Hyuk’s handsomeness on display, Na Hee Do and Baek Yi Jin go against each other in a fencing bout and his silliness comes out on top. A moment so precious is captured when the lights go off but their fencing uniforms help them light up their faces as they divulge emotional talk.

Leaving us with just as much to reminisce and anticipate, ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ is proving to be a remarkable watch.

