Twenty-Five, Twenty-One Ep 7 & 8 Review: Top 5 moments when Kim Tae Ri & Nam Joo Hyuk inch closer

At the brink of realising her dreams, Na Hee Do and Baek Yi Jin stand a few feet away, different emotions but the same goal- her win. Check out the top 5 highlights from the latest episodes of ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’.

Rival:

Go Yurim, her idol turned nemesis, is at the other end of her tipped sword. Tensions at an all time high, the entire country stands in support of her opponent while one man prays for her win. A neck and neck score, the obvious steps are gauged by Na Hee Do as she slashes across the guard of her challenger at the same time as she does resulting in a tough call.

Gold medal:

Now the whole nation stands against Na Hee Do who cannot give up the high of her first gold win. A ‘stolen gold medal’ they say as she storms out in distress. Go Yurim’s insecurities soon catch up with her as she defames the win, landing both athletes a 3 month suspension. The struggle of athletes is very apparent in the whole episode as one fails to acknowledge her rival and the other feels wronged by the whole world.

Past relationships:

Baek Yi Jin was quite the popular guy as his past relationships came to light in front of a disgruntled Na Hee Do. Slowly and steadily she changes her view about the guy who seems to be there for her always. She channels her anger at her online friend and then decides to meet up, not knowing that her foe sat on the other side of the screen.

The eventful misunderstanding:

Go Yurim spots Na Hee Do carrying a yellow rose just like her and figures out her online friend was none other than her real life rival. Shoving the flower in to Baek Yi Jin’s hand, Na Hee Do thinks back to all the moments that have shaped her journey with the boy in front of her.

The decision:

Now, faced with the possibility of her confidante being Baek Yi Jin, Na Hee Do swallows her haywire thoughts. Startled and unable to grasp the situation, he stands holding the delicate flower, hoping for her to say something. And the instant arrives, when Na Hee Do declares her decision to have the guy for herself.

