Twenty-Five, Twenty-One Ep 9 & 10 Review: 5 reasons we fell in love with Kim Tae Ri & Nam Joo Hyuk this time

“I have to have you.” Na Hee Do’s (Kim Tae Ri) unusual confession has not only Baek Yi Jin (Nam Joo Hyuk) in splits but the whole audience. With feelings of desperate chaos and a blooming romance underneath we head into another week.

Here are our favourite moments from the latest episodes of 'Twenty-Five, Twenty-One'.

The hug:

Na Hee Do is desperate for some filial love and heads to her opponent’s restaurant where her mother seems like a stranger at first but soon encompasses the young girl in her homely arms. The look of relief and disbelief, along with 10 other emotions on Na Hee Do’s face stand to be one of the most powerful portrayals by the actors.

Confession No.1:

When the person you’re avoiding becomes the incharge of watching all your next moves, there’s only so much running you can do. So is the case for Na Hee Do who finds herself at the mercy of Baek Yi Jin who takes up a project featuring her. In all seriousness if anyone as handsome as Nam Joo Hyuk would demand answers from any of us- we’d also be blurting out mixed confessions of our confusing liking towards them. And thus arrives the unceremoniously Na Hee Do-like confession in a training hall of all places.

The friendship:

Na Hee Do and Go Yu Rim have been nemesis all through the last few episodes and we were very curious of how the enemy-turning-best friends arc would be played in this show. An obvious tussle between them hid under their online friendship where they were each other’s confidante seemed the way to go. What was slightly unsettling was how quickly the characters went from hating to being best friends but that could be pinned to their naivety or pureness.

Rainbows:

The symbolism of rainbows has been very apparent in the leads’ story. Every defining moment has found the relevant moment to insert a speck of rainbow in the mix. So when you see the couple has also gone ahead and named their undefined relationship as one, everything begins making more sense.

Confessin No.2:

Standing at the edge of a bridge, overcome with emotions and feelings of care, confusion, longing and liking for the girl in the passenger seat, Baek Yi Jin realises how his path has been righted every time he has been with Na Hee Do. And there comes his own love confession, very heartwarming, very casual and very undemanding, just like their relationship.

Bonus-The beach:

“Why do I feel like this moment will last forever?” “Maybe it will.” At the centre of their youth, the characters of Kim Tae Ri, Nam Joo Hyuk, Bona, Choi Hyun Wook and Lee Joo Myung sit cross legged, breathing the salty air in, breeze through their hair, the world just seemed to be at their sand laced feet.

