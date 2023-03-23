Twenty-five, Twenty-one fame Bona to play lead in TVING’s upcoming webtoon-based drama

Twenty-five, Twenty-one actress Bona will soon be playing the lead in TVING’s new webtoon-based drama ‘Pyramid Game’. Bona is also a member of K-pop girl group WJSN. She is one of the most popular singers and actresses of her generation. While she has been a part of a fair few dramas, her role in Twenty-five Twenty-one massively contributed to her fame. In the show, Bona was seen playing the role of Ko Yu Rim, a national athlete who ends up becoming the inspiration of the show’s protagonist Na Hee Do (Kim Tae Ri).

About ‘Pyramid Game’

In TVING’s upcoming drama, Bona will be cast against the backdrop of high-school bullying. The show will narrate the tale of a school that legitimizes bullying for any children who rank the lowest on a certain popularity spectrum. The show has reportedly been inspired by a webtoon of the same title. In the last couple of years, it has become quite common for broadcasting networks to release dramas that are inspired by webtoons. The most popular examples include ‘True Beauty’ and ‘Nevertheless’.

Webtoon's ‘Pyramid Game’ essentially revolves around a school that thrives on a popularity pyramid. At Love High, weekly popularity polls dictate the social hierarchy of students. The protagonist of the webtoon is someone who is initially ranked low on the popularity spectrum. Her only challenge now is to climb up the popularity ladder to spare herself the horror of high-school bullying.

Kim Ji Yeon or Bona is a South Korean actor and singer who is popularly known as one of the members of K-pop girl group WJSN. Bona has been a part of some fairly popular K-dramas including Cha Tae Hyun starrer ‘Hit The Top’ and ‘Girls’ Generation 1979’. Her claim to fame was her role as national athlete Ko Yu Rim in the 2022 K-drama ‘Twenty-five, Twenty-one’.

Bona debuted as a member of K-pop girl group WJSN under Starship Entertainment in 2016. Bona also has another K-drama coming up this year. Bona will be playing the main lead alongside ‘King: The Eternal Monarch’ fame Woo Do Hwan. The show will be released at the end of this month on March 31, 2023.

