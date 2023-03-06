Twenty-Five Twenty-One fame Kim Tae Ri to be seen in upcoming drama The Devil, trailer released by SBS

‘Twenty-five Twenty-one’ fame Kim Tae Ri will be seen alongside ‘Its Okay To Not Be Okay’ star Oh Jung Se in upcoming SBS drama ‘The Devil’. The drama’s storyline will follow Ku San Young (played by Kim Tae Ri) and the suspicious activities that surround her. Ku San Young’s day is divided into two parts. One part consists of her doing her job right and the other, is to study really, really hard at night so that she can clear an exam to a lowly government service.

Things get a little mysterious when Ku San Young’s life gets intertwined with a world full of demons. Yeom Hae Sang is someone who has the power to see demons that no one else can see. He is left flabbergasted when he sees the demon that has been overpowering Ku San Young. The drama has a gripping premise that will be backed by the phenomenal acting skills of actors like Kim Tae Ri and Oh Jung Se.

Watch the trailer for 'The Devil' at 10:52 in the video below

Kim Tae Ri

Kim Tae Ri is a popular South Korean actress who has played some remarkable characters on both Korean television and cinema. Kim Tae Ri is famous for playing Sook Hee in South Korean psychological thriller ‘The Handmaiden’. Her role in the movie rewarded her with a myriad of accolades and exposed her to international recognition. She was nominated for the Best New Actress Baeksang Arts Award which is one of the most significant accolades in South Korean cinema. Kim Tae Ri was most recently seen in the South Korean drama ‘Twenty-five Twenty-one’. Her role in the drama made her a recipient of the Most Popular Actress Award at the Baeksang Arts Awards.

Oh Jung Se

Oh Jung Se is 46-year-old South Korean actor who is known and admired for his roles in K-dramas like ‘When The Camellia Blooms’ and ‘It's Okay To Not Be Okay’. ‘Its Okay To Not Be Okay’ massively contributed to Oh Jung Se’s popularity. The drama was a romantic comedy that revolved around several serious mental health issues. His brilliance in the show rewarded Oh Jung Se with the Best Supporting Actor Award at Baeksang Arts Awards.

