Twenty-Five Twenty-One fame Nam Joo Hyuk enlists for mandatory military service

On the morning of March 20 KST, it was confirmed that actor Nam Joo Hyuk will be enlisting for his mandatory military service in the military police squad on the same day. In accordance with what was previously reported, no special event was held for the star’s enlistment going in line with the low-key status he has kept since last year.

After taking basic military training for 5 weeks, the actor will graduate with the ceremony held privately, only in the presence of the other recruits and their families, as is the norm. It is also being reported that after completing the basic training he will go for serving on the SWAT team however the same has not been confirmed by his agency. The actor completed filming for his last project before enlistment, the upcoming thriller drama ‘Vigilante’ which is expected to release in 2023.

Vigilante

The story of 'Vigilante' is based on a webtoon of the same name, written by CRG and illustrated by Kim Gyu San, and follows a boy named Kim Ji Yong, who is a student at the police academy. After losing his mother to the brutality of local gangsters, he begins to plan revenge against them in his own way. He turns against criminals on weekends by taking on a new disguise. A reporter and an investigator get involved in the case and begin to figure out who is the person behind the killing of the criminals.

About Nam Joo Hyuk

Born on February 22, 1994, Nam Joo Hyuk signed with YG Entertainment after winning a modelling contest. He soon began his acting career with smaller roles, eventually moving to lead characters with his first main role in ‘KBS’ ‘Who Are You: School 2015’. Since then he has given multiple hit performances including those in ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’, ‘The Light In Your Eyes’, ‘Start-Up’ and most recently ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ which became his most celebrated portrayal.

Owing to his enlistment, Nam Joo Hyuk is expected to be absent from show business for about 20 months, with his return expected to be in early 2025.

